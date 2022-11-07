Week 9 on the NFL calendar wraps up on Monday Night Football as the Ravens visit the Saints. Injuries are front and centre ahead of this matchup, and bettors believe the missing Baltimore pieces are going to be more detrimental than those of New Orleans.

The Ravens opened up as 3-point favorites, but the number has been moving towards the Saints ever since. Baltimore is now laying just 1.5-points at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the game features a total of 46.5.

Teams: Baltimore Ravens vs New Orleans Saints

Line: Ravens -1.5

Total: 46.5

Baltimore Ravens Betting Analysis

The Ravens enter play fresh off back-to-back wins, but will be missing nearly all of their most valuable play makers.

Star tight end Mark Andrews is out due to knee and shoulder issues, while number one receiver Rushed Bateman is done for the season due to a Lisfranc injury.

To make matters worse, both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, the team’s number one and number two running backs, are out with knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

That’s going to put a ton of extra weight on Lamar Jackson’s shoulders, who enters play with a 12-5 record in prime time games.

With Andrews and Bateman down, look for rookie tight end Isaiah Likely to assume a much bigger role. Likely was the star of the Ravens training camp this year, and is fresh off a 6/77/1 stat line last time out, after Andrews left the game early. He’s going to be one of Jackson’s preferred targets and is definitely worth a sprinkle in the anytime TD market at +160.

Isaiah Likely’s 87.4 PFF grade vs the Buccaneers was the third highest for a TE in Week 8 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/7mSOECaNHj — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) November 1, 2022

Defensively, Baltimore is hoping the addition of Roquan Smith can help shore up a disappointing unit. Smith ranked 84th on this year’s preseason top-100 list, and should help improve upon the Ravens’ 28th ranked pass defence, and 20th ranked scoring defence.

New Orleans Saints Betting Analysis

As far as the Saints go, they’re getting used to playing shorthanded. Michael Thomas, who’s been injury riddled since leading the league in receiving in 2019, is done for the season.

Defensively, Marshon Lattimore, P.J. Williams and Bradley Roby, arguably three of New Orleans’ top corners are all out yet again, but that was the case last week and didn’t seem to matter.

New Orleans shut out the Raiders in Week 8, holding Las Vegas to just 183 total yards and a minuscule 3.3 yards per play.

The Saints enter play ranked 12th on defence per DVOA, but the real shocker is how well their offence has performed.

Andy Dalton's current 84.3 PFF grade is the highest of his career!

He's got the 2nd highest grade when under pressure also???

Good for Andy. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) October 31, 2022

New Orleans is eighth in points per game and third in total offence. Andy Dalton has been incredibly effective in his first full season with the Saints, and help could be on the way.

Wideout Jarvis Landry is listed as questionable for tonight’s game, but is expected to be out there.

Dalton, has been peppering Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave with targets since assuming the starting role, and we should expect Kamara’s pass role to continue to be voluminous.

That Alvin Kamara balance is different 🤯#LVvsNO | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/HeErDzhsWr — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 30, 2022

Kamara has reception totals of 9, 7, 6 and 6 over his past four games with Dalton under centre. The Red Rocket loves to check the ball down, making over 4.5 receptions for Kamara in the player props market look extremely appetizing.

Another wrinkle to the Saints offensive success has been the creative usage of Taysom Hill. The Swiss Army knife is being deployed as a rusher, receiver and wildcat QB and is certainly proving his worth.

Hill is averaging 8.6 yards per carry this season and has scored six times in seven games. He’s New Orleans’ number one red zone weapon, and a strong bet to find the end zone at +170.

Best Bets

If you were lucky enough to snag the Saints at +3 earlier in the week congratulations on soaking up a ton of value. At the current lines, a play on the spread or the total is out for me, so instead we’ll focus on the player props market.

As long as Dalton is his QB, Kamara is an excellent bet to catch at least five balls. Hill and Likely are showing a ton of value in the anytime TD market, while I’m looking to bet against Baltimore’s Kenyan Drake on the ground versus New Orleans’ top-12 run defence.

Picks: Alvin Kamara over 4.5 receptions (-152), Kenyan Drake under 43.5 rushing yards (-113), Taysom Hill anytime TD (+170), Isaiah Likely anytime TD (+160)