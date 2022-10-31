The AFC North takes centre stage on Monday Night Football tonight as the Browns (2-5, 1-3 home) host the Bengals (4-3, 2-2 away). The big story leading up to kickoff this week has been the hip injury of Ja’Marr Chase that will keep him out of action indefinitely.

Despite the absence of their best offensive skill player, Cincinnati is still holding firm as 3.5-point favorites. The vast majority of betting action is on the Bengals in this matchup, as 84% of the spread wagers are backing Cincy as road favorites.

Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns

Line: Bengals -3.5

Total: 45.5

*Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Cincinnati Bengals Betting Analysis

Without Chase, expect a significant volume increase for Tee Higgins. The former Clemson star actually has a better reception rate than Chase this season (70.4% vs 63.5%), and averaged more targets than his superstar teammate in 2021.

Higgins has at least 93 receiving yards in three of his past four games, and his matchup versus a depleted Browns secondary is very favourable. Cleveland ranks 28th in pass defence per DVOA, putting over 78.5 receiving yards for Higgins in the player props market squarely play.

Some notes from Zac Taylor



-The offense always was built around every receiver moving around and playing every different position. That means that Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins have run the routes they'll run more of with Ja'Marr Chase injured. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) October 29, 2022

Joe Burrow will be the one airing it out to Higgins, and surprisingly this will be Burrow’s first career Monday Night Football start. After a disappointing first few games for Joe Cool, he’s responded with at least 3 TD passes and 300 passing yards in back-to-back contests.

https://twitter.com/Bengals/status/1585247374603161601

A big reason for his surge in production has been the change to Cincy’s play calling. After being more run heavy to start the season, the Bengals are throwing at the league’s fifth highest rate over the past three games.

If you’re looking to fade Burrow, it’s worth noting his history versus Cleveland is not good. Burrow is 0-3 in three career starts against the Browns, averaging just 6.8 yards per pass attempt, a full yard lower this his lifetime mark.

Cleveland Browns Betting Analysis

As long as Jacoby Brissett is under centre, the Browns offense will only go as far as Nick Chubb’s massive quads can carry them. Chubb entered the week leading the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns, scoring at least once in five of his past six games.

Chubb has two multi-TD performances during that stretch, and has scored four times in his last three meetings with Cincinnati. Fire him up as an anytime touchdown scorer at FanDuel Sportsbook at -120 odds.

Brissett meanwhile, grades out 19th in passing per Pro Football Focus. He’s thrown only 6 TD, against 5 INT, and has yet to exceed 266 passing yards in any game this year. It’s no wonder Cleveland runs at league’s eighth highest rate.

Despite their commitment to the ground game, the Browns still rank 11th in points per game.

Defensively however, there’s work to be done. Cleveland ranks 30th in scoring defence. They boast what should be an elite pass rushing unit anchored by Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, yet they rank 25th in pressure rate.

Best/Worst PFF pass-rush win rates with stunts/blitzes removed:



1. Gregory Rousseau (30%)



2. Myles Garrett (27%)



T-3. Nick Bosa (24%)

T-3. Rashan Gary (24%)

T-5. Josh Allen (23%)

T-5. Maxx Crosby (23%)



...



T-65. JPP (5%)

T-65. Travon Walker (5%)

T-65. Yetur Gross-Matos (5%) — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) October 25, 2022

The good news is that the Bengals boast a bottom-eight pass blocking unit, leaving the light on for Garrett and Co. to finally have a breakout performance.

Best Bets

The public loves a good favourite, but that hasn’t exactly been working out for them this season. Underdogs are 68-53-1 (56%) against the spread so far, and have been covering at an even higher rate when they’re catching 3 or more points.

‘Dogs of 3 or more are 47-27 (64%) ATS, with the Browns covering in that exact scenario just last week versus the Ravens.

Cincinnati has lost 12 straight road prime-time games, and have dropped four straight matchups versus Cleveland dating back to 2020.

Picks: Cleveland Browns +3.5 (-118), Nick Chubb Anytime TD (-120), Tee Higgins Over 78.5 Receiving Yards (-132)