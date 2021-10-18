Week 6 in the NFL concludes on Monday Night Football live on TSN as the Buffalo Bills visit the Tennessee Titans.

Buffalo has reeled off four straight wins since dropping its season opener. They’re fresh off waxing Kansas City on Sunday Night Football in Week 5, and currently boast the shortest odds of any AFC team to win the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is off to an underwhelming 3-2 start. The Titans have dropped games to the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Jets, while picking up victories versus three teams (Seattle, Indianapolis and Jacksonville) with a combined 3-12 record entering Week 6.

The Bills opened as a 4.5-point road favourite, but the line has moved a full point in their favour. It now sits at Bills -5.5, with 91 per cent of the ATS handle on Buffalo.

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

Line: Bills -5.5

Total: 53

The Bills will make you want to shout

Josh Allen and the Buffalo offence was getting all the attention prior to the season, but it’s the defence that has carried the Bills through five weeks.

The #Bills have 7 defenders with grades of 70+ through five weeks this season (min. 100 snaps)



No other NFL defense has more than 6😏 pic.twitter.com/ni0KpD7wpL — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) October 15, 2021

Buffalo owns the league’s top-scoring defence and ranks first in total yards allowed. They grade out as the number one defence per DVOA against the pass and the run, have held all five opponents below 23 points, and have recorded two of the three shutouts posted around the league so far.

The incredible performance on that side of the ball has taken all the pressure off Allen and Co., but as they showed last week in K.C., they can still turn it on when needed.

Allen threw for 315 yards and three scores versus the Chiefs, while racking up an additional 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Josh Allen and the Bills STORMED into Kansas City and put on a clinic against the Chiefs 😤 pic.twitter.com/53t49S9LZ5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2021

Outside of their Week 1 matchup versus Pittsburgh, the Bills have faced nothing but porous defences, and that trend will continue Monday.

Tennessee ranks 25th and 27th versus the pass and the run per DVOA, while boasting the fourth lowest graded pass-rush unit. They’ve struggled with mobile quarterbacks so far, coughing up 632 yards and six total TDs to Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray earlier this season, setting up Allen for another monster game.

Buffalo’s No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs, who’s been quiet through five weeks, is also set up to smash. Last year’s leading receiver has exceeded 70 yards in just one game so far, but with one of the weakest pass defences in the league on deck, Diggs is an excellent buy in the player props market – more on that later.

All hail King Henry

You can’t bring up the Titans offence without Derrick Henry immediately coming to mind.

The two-time reigning rushing champ once again leads the NFL in rushing and has racked up more yards on the ground than 25 teams (including Buffalo) entering Week 6.

Henry was hit pay dirt seven times in his past four games, racking up 113 rushing yards or more in each of those outings. The matchup versus a stout Bills run defence is as tough as they come, but Henry’s proven more than once that he’s matchup proof.

When Tennessee does take to the air, they’ll be back at full strength for the first time since Week 3. Both Julio Jones and A.J. Brown will suit up on Monday, giving the Titans a dangerous three-headed monster along with Henry.

These two teams met last year in Nashville, with Tennessee pulling off a shocking 42-16 upset victory on the strength of two Henry rushing scores, and three Ryan Tannehill passing touchdowns.

Best Bets

If forced to choose a side against the spread, I’d actually lean towards the home team. The public perception of the Bills has never been higher, and this line is clearly inflated due to the overwhelming number of wagers currently backing Buffalo. This line should be closer to a field goal than a touchdown.

For those looking to roll with the Bills however, there are quite a few trends to support that pick. Buffalo has covered in six straight road games, while the Bills own the best cover margin (+15.3) in the NFL. Buffalo is 4-1 ATS this season, while Josh Allen is 16-6-1 ATS on the road in his career.

Happy Stefon Diggs week 😁 pic.twitter.com/zgzLM7oKHt — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 16, 2021

As for my card, I’ll stick with the player props. Diggs owns a 31.8 per cent target share in the Bills offence and ranks second in the NFL in air yards. He racked up nine 100+ yard receiving games last season, and I like his chances of eclipsing his receiving prop of 81.5 yards.

Picks: Stefon Diggs Over 81.5 Receiving yards