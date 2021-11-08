The Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears will wrap up Week 9 in the NFL with Monday Night Football live on TSN.

These two teams enter the matchup going in opposite directions.

Pittsburgh has reeled off three straight wins, including last week’s upset victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Meanwhile, Chicago has dropped three in a row, coming off an 11-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers at home.

The Steelers opened as a 6.5-point favourite, and that number has held throughout the week. The game features a minuscule total of 39.5, one of the lowest we’ve seen so far this season.

Monday Night Football on TSN

Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

Line: Steelers -6.5

Total: 39.5

Fields Is A Hot Mess

Chicago enters play with one of the worst offences in the league. The Bears rank 30th in offensive DVOA and are the only team in the NFL with more rushing yards than passing yards this season.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has struggled through six starts, posting a 2-4 record, and has yet to exceed 210 passing yards in a game.

Justin Fields today vs. San Francisco



175 passing yards

1 interception

2 fumbles

4 sacks



Fields leads all QBs in getting sacked (26) while ranking 31st in pass attempts. Chicago is literally killing this kid. pic.twitter.com/8fDMYgMdkH — Dead Serious (@Deadseriousness) October 31, 2021

His 59.5 per cent completion rate is among the lowest in the league, and he’s thrown four more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns (three).

To put it bluntly, his outlook on Monday looks bleak at best. Pittsburgh’s defence is solid yet again and should have no problem wreaking havoc on Chicago’s bottom-14 pass-blocking unit.

The Steelers rank third in pass rush productivity per Pro Football Focus, and fifth in sack rate.

Meanwhile, Fields has been sacked a league-high 26 times, which is two more than any other quarterback despite starting only six games.

The Browns came into this game averaging 170.4 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry, both the best in the NFL.



The Steelers held them to just 96 yards rushing and 4.2 yards per carry. What a performance by the defense. — Nick Farabaugh (@Nick_Farabaugh) October 31, 2021

Chicago would prefer to keep the ball on the ground with Khalil Herbert, but his matchup is a nightmare as well. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in rush defence DVOA, and just held the Browns’ No.1-ranked rushing unit to 96 yards on 23 carries last week.

Steelers set to smash

On the other side of the ball, Pittsburgh is in an excellent spot to rack up points.

The Bears rank 27th in run defence per PFF and boast the NFL’s fourth-worst coverage grade. Also working against Chicago, are injuries to two of its best defenders.

This could be huge for the Steelers https://t.co/DLbmuKTXw2 — Michael Beck (@MichaelBeck56) November 4, 2021

Star pass rusher Khalil Mack is expected to miss his second straight game, while safety Eddie Jackson is doubtful as well. Both are nursing significant injuries, and with a bye week on deck for Chicago, it’s hard to imagine either suiting up.

That’s good news for Ben Roethlisberger and especially for running back Najee Harris. The Bears are yielding 125 rushing yards per game, while Harris is accruing serious volume in his rookie season.

The only two RBs to have more touches (carries/receptions) than Najee Harris this season:



🔸 Derrick Henry

🔸 Alvin Kamara



WORKHORSE 😤 pic.twitter.com/tbzIWPMsde — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) October 28, 2021

The 23-year-old is handling 95 per cent of the Steelers’ backfield touches and is averaging 24.5 carries over his last three games. He’s produced at least 81 yards on the ground in each of those contests and has scored in four straight.

Best bets

Chicago’s three straight defeats have all come by 10 or more points, and they’ll be hard pressed to keep this game within a touchdown.

The Bears are just 1-3 against the spread as a road underdog this season and have covered only five times in their last 15 contests away from Solider Field since 2019.

Pittsburgh has a major advantage over Chicago on both sides of the ball and should be able to ride Harris and its defence to an easy victory.

Picks: Steelers -6.5, Harris anytime TD (-138), Harris over 19.5 rush attempts