The Packers razor thin playoff hopes are on the line tonight on Monday Night Football, when Aaron Rodgers and Co. host the Rams.

LA’s title defence ended early this season thanks to injuries to Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald, but the team has shown life over the past two weeks.

Baker Mayfield will make his second start for his new team, and he and the Rams are getting plenty of love in the betting market.

Teams: Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

Line: Packers -7

Total: 39.5

As of Sunday afternoon, LA was drawing 62% of the spread bets as 7-point underdogs. They were the fifth most heavily bet team of the slate, but buyer beware. Of the seven most heavily teams against the spread on Sunday, only three managed to cover (Bengals, Lions, Steelers).

Rams vs Packers Betting Analysis

Mayfield had less than 48 hours with the Rams before making his first start on Thursday Night Football in Week 14, and early on it showed.

LA had just 109 total yards and 3 points deep into the fourth quarter versus the Raiders, before Mayfield shockingly led back-to-back touchdown drives of 75 and 98 yards to win the game.

The victory snapped the Rams’ six-game losing streak, but no one should be expecting more Mayfield heroics tonight. This is still the 56th graded passer per Pro Football focus, and the same guy who was benched for PJ Walker, a former XFL’er.

To make matters worse, Mayfield’s receiving corps is highlighted by Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell, two players that would have hard time getting on the field on any other team.

All that to say the Green Bay defence should be in line for a big night, although those have been few and far between for that unit.

The Packers rank 23rd on defence per DVOA, including dead last against the run.

On the other side of the ball, if there were ever a game for Rodgers to break out this would be it. As mentioned off the top, Donald is out meaning the Rams pass rush will be virtually non-existent.

Also working in Rodgers’ favour is the fact that he finally has his top-three receivers healthy. Romeo Doubs is off IR and will see his first action since Week 9. He’ll join Allen Lazard and fellow rookie Christian Watson in three receiver sets, the latter of which has taken the league by storm.

Watson has scored 8 TD in his past four games. He’s done so on just 15 catches and a 55% reception rate, which suggests regression is likely coming.

Rams vs Packers Trends and Best Bets

In spite of some potential regression for Watson, Rodgers is still a strong bet to exceed 1.5 passing touchdowns. It’s a number he’s cleared in five of his past seven starts, and in all but one of his home games this season.

As for a pick against the spread, lay the points with Green Bay. The Packers have covered in eight straight meetings versus the Rams, while Green Bay hasn’t lost at home in December since 2018. Five of their last seven December victories have been by more than 7 points, while Rodgers’ numbers in cold weather months are legendary.

Over his 18-year career, Rodgers is 28-9 when the temperatures dip below freezing. His winning percentage jumps from 67 to 76 percent in such conditions, and tonight’s forecast is calling for snow and minus-11 degree temperatures.

Best Bets: Green Bay Packers -7 (-110), Aaron Rodgers Over 1.5 TD Passes (-104)