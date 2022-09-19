Typically, Monday night doubleheaders are reserved for Week 1 of the NFL season. This year, Week 2 is serving up a twin bill to end the week’s action.

As it happens, the second game of the night, and the last game of the week, just might be the most compelling matchup of the entire slate.

The Minnesota Vikings travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles. Both teams look like legit NFC contenders after game one, with the Eagles scoring the second most points of the opening week, and the Vikings tying for the fewest allowed.

Oddsmakers expect a tightly contested affair on Monday, as Philly is currently favored by just 2.5 points.

Teams: Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles

Line: Eagles -2.5

Total: 50.5

*Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Fly Eagles Fly

The Eagles put up 38 points in a victory over the Lions in Week 1, led by their shiny new toy. Offseason acquisition A.J. Brown hauled in 10 receptions for 155 yards, the second largest total of the week.

A.J. Brown in his Eagles debut:



🦅 155 REC yards (2nd)

🦅 42 REC yards after contact (1st)

🦅 4 REC of 15+ yards (T-2nd)



(📸 @Eagles) pic.twitter.com/V4JQS3ANxW — PFF (@PFF) September 12, 2022

Jalen Hurts had tunnel vision for his new number one wideout, targeting him on 41% of his attempts.

When Hurts wasn’t locked on Brown, he and Miles Sanders were eviscerating Detroit on the ground. Hurts racked up 90 yards rushing and a score, on a whopping 17 attempts.

Sanders meanwhile, had 96 rushing yards and TD of his own, and the Eagles ran for 216 yards total.

Eagles have 3 rushing touchdowns from Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell, Jalen Hurts



Last year here in Detroit they had a season high 4 rushing TDs



Eagles up 31 to 14



pic.twitter.com/LkZV5iESCx — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 11, 2022

While the offence was moving up and down the field at will, the defence struggled.

The Eagles surrendered 35 points, and nearly 400 yards of total offence. Run defence was the major issue, as they yielded 181 rushing yards at 6.5 yards per carry.

After seeing what Justin Jefferson did to the Packers in Week 1, don’t be surprised if there’s gapping running holes for Dalvin Cook on Monday, as Philly devotes extra bodies in an effort to stop Minnesota’s superstar receiver.

Dalvin Set to Cook Eagles

Jefferson destroyed the Green Bay defence last week to the tune of a league-best 184 receiving yards and two scores. The third year star could have easily been an Eagle after coming out of LSU in 2020, but Philly chose to draft Jalen Reagor ahead of him.

Justin Jefferson now has 5 career games with 150 receiving yards.



The only player with more 150-yard receiving games at age 23 or younger in NFL history? Randy Moss (6). pic.twitter.com/BYYMcX2sDQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 11, 2022

Needless to say that was a colossal mistake. Jefferson has racked up 3,200 receiving yards and 19 TD in two-plus seasons, while Reagor has just 695 receiving yards and 3 TD on his resume. Ironically, Jefferson and Reagor are now teammates, after the Eagles traded him to Minnesota prior to the start of this season.

Back to Cook and the Vikings run game now, who should be in line for success in this matchup. The 27-year-old turned 23 touches last week against the Packers into 108 total yards, and has a very favorable rushing prop. The over/under is currently set at 71.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, a number he’s exceeded nine times in his past 11 outings.

As for the Minnesota defence, they completely neutralized their division rival in Week 1.

The Vikings held the Packers to seven points, while racking up four sacks and two turnovers. Minnesota graded out as the league’s fourth best defence per Pro Football Focus, while ranking inside the top-seven in pass rush productivity and coverage.

Best Bets

As good as the Vikings looked last week, I’d be hesitant to race over to FanDuel to bet them in this matchup. Minnesota had the luxury of playing Green Bay at home, without their top-two tackles and number one wide receiver.

Philadelphia’s offensive line is the highest graded unit in the league per PFF, and the Vikings defenders won’t be able to generate nearly as much pressure at they did versus the depleted Packers.

Give Hurts time and he’ll burn you either with his arm or his legs. Also, we can’t mention a Minnesota prime time game and not bring up Kirk Cousins’ stats under the lights.

The Vikings QB is 2-9 all-time on Monday Night Football. Sure, he’s won each of his last two MNF starts, but both of those were against lousy Bears teams. This Eagles squad is for real. Expect a close, Philly victory to end Week 2.

Picks: Eagles Moneyline (-136)