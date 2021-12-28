Two teams going in completely different directions will clash on Monday Night Football tonight on TSN.

The 11-3 Buffalo Bills – no, that is not a typo – will look to extend their win streak to five straight when they visit the 6-8 New England Patriots.

After an 11-year run for the New England Patriots, the AFC East belongs to the Buffalo Bills. pic.twitter.com/jLyYrDLCXA — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) December 20, 2020

Buffalo has won seven of its past eight overall and needs a win over its division rival to keep pace in the hunt for the AFC’s second seed.

Meanwhile, New England has officially been eliminated from playoff contention, and is guaranteed its first season below nine wins since 2000.

The Bills are a seven-point favourite for this contest with the total set at 46.5.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Line: Bills -7

Total: 46.5

The New Beasts of the AFC East

All four of the Bills victories during their four-game winning streak have been by at least 10 points. Last time out, they eviscerated the Denver Broncos 48-19.

If not for the “Hail Murray” versus Arizona, this team would be undefeated in its past eight.

Leading the way for Buffalo is quarterback Josh Allen, who is playing at a level that few have matched this season. Allen is fresh off a 359-yard, two-touchdown passing performance that also saw him score twice on the ground.

List of #NFL players to ever tally 4,000+ passing yards, 30+ passing touchdowns and 8+ rushing touchdowns in a season:



- Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/WKZY3gVOAe — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 22, 2020

Allen, who has accounted for 40 total touchdowns this season, is currently a top-three MVP betting candidate, although his odds are much longer than frontrunners Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

Allen has struggled against the Patriots in his career, including completing just 50.4 per cent of his throws with six interceptions in the past four meetings. However, he’s never played at a higher level in his career.

Also working in his favour is the imminent return of No. 2 wide receiver John Brown against a depleted Patriots secondary that is missing the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

Nothing Super About Cam

On the other side of the ball, the New England offence is in shambles.

The Patriots have gone back-to-back games without scoring a touchdown. New England ranks 25th in total yards and 27th in points per game.

#Patriots QB Cam Newton is expected to start against the #Bills on Monday Night Football, per source. Despite some questions about Jarrett Stidham this week, Newton is slated to start barring a late change. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 26, 2020

Cam Newton will once again be under centre, despite struggling mightily this season. He’s thrown for 210 yards or less in 10 of 13 games and has failed to clear 50 rushing yards in seven straight.

Newton’s legs are his biggest asset. However, if he’s not picking up big chunks on the ground, it’s fair to wonder how useful he’ll be moving forward.

Cam Newton says he has more football left in him. pic.twitter.com/9JGQ388Bk5 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Buffalo’s defence has seen a drastic improvement over the past four games, holding its opponents to an average of just 18.8 points per outing.

The Verdict

These two teams met back in Week 8, which resulted in a 24-21 Bills win.

With New England’s offence looking more and more anemic each day and the Buffalo defence showing signs of life, I like this game to come in under the total.

Each of the Patriots past four games have produced a total below 47, and just four of their 14 outings this season have exceeded 46 points.

I’ll take the under in this one.

Pick: Under 46.5