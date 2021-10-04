Clark: Belichick was at 'his absolute best' vs. Brady and the Bucs

Week 4 in the NFL concludes on Monday Night Football live on TSN as the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders are off to their first 3-0 start since 2002, when they went to the Super Bowl. Las Vegas entered the week tied atop the loaded AFC West.

Meanwhile, their division rival Los Angeles has won two of its first three games, with its lone loss coming on a last-second field goal versus the Dallas Cowboys

The Chargers opened as a 3.5-point favourite, but the line has moved slightly in the Raiders’ favour. It now sits L.A. -3, with the total at 51.5.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Line: Chargers -3

Total: 51.5

Are the Raiders for real?

It’s hard to question Vegas’ legitimacy at this point, given how strong they grade out on both sides of the ball.

The Raiders own the league’s third-highest passing grade per Pro Football Focus, while Derek Carr entered the week leading the NFL in passing yards.

Four Las Vegas pass catchers have already accumulated at least 200 receiving yards, while Darren Waller continues to be a unicorn at the tight end position.

Waller is averaging 11 targets and 110 receiving yards per outing over his past eight games, and his matchup against Los Angeles is quite favourable.

Only six teams have surrendered more tight end production than the Chargers, putting the over on Waller’s receiving (68.5) prop squarely in play.

That prop is even more tempting considering how L.A. chooses to scheme its defence. The Chargers’ mission is to keep everything in front of them and force most throws underneath. It’s been successful to date, as only two teams have allowed less production to opposing wide receivers.

L.A. has also been extremely susceptible against the run, which could point to a big day for Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. The Chargers own PFF’s second-lowest graded rush defence, yielding 5.46 yards per carry.

Herbert in fine form

Justin Herbert has picked up right where he left off from his rookie of the year campaign, posting 956 passing yards and six touchdown passes through three weeks. He faces a tough draw on Monday, especially if the Chargers can’t fend off the Raiders’ fierce pass rush.

Vegas boasts the top pass rushing unit per PFF, while L.A, checks in with the league’s seventh-lowest pass blocking grade.

Herbert though, has proven he can excel with pressure in his face, as he was the NFL’s top-rated passer in 2020 under duress, and is completing 76 per cent of his passes versus the blitz this season.

His top two wide receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, are a nightmare for any defence to handle, while Austin Ekeler is incredibly versatile out of the backfield.

Vegas has coughed up the seventh most production to opposing wideouts this season, and has surrendered at least 27 points in two of its three outings, so they’re most definitely not impenetrable.

Chargers take care of business

Both meetings between these two teams last season were decided by a single score and this contest profiles as yet another tight affair.

Las Vegas’ start is impressive, but don’t forget two of its three wins came in overtime, as they rallied from a double-digit deficit each time.

It’s early, but sole possession of first place in the AFC West on the line for @Raiders tomorrow vs @chargers — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 3, 2021

Regression in close games is going to bite them and it starts on Monday versus the Chargers.

L.A. put the NFL on notice with last week’s impressive win over KC. Look for them to follow that up with another impressive victory.

Picks: Chargers -3, Waller Over 68.5 receiving yards