In terms of high totalled games, the NFL saved the best for last in Week 5. The Raiders visit the Chiefs on Monday Night Football, in a contest that features a slate high 51.5 point total.

Before you run to FanDuel Sportsbook to hammer the over, consider the following. As of Monday morning the public is all over that bet, while the big money bettors, aka the sharps, are in disagreement.

70% of the over/under wagers are currently backing over 51.5, but those tickets make up only 59% of the money that’s been bet on the total. On the other side, 30% of the over/under tickets are accounting for 41% of the money wagered on the total, and that number is climbing.

Teams: Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs

Line: Chiefs -7.5

Total: 51.5

*Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Mahomes’ Mastery of Raiders Likely to Continue

You certainly can’t fault the public for wanting to bet the over in this contest. Patrick Mahomes is 7-1 all-time against Las Vegas, with a 22-to-3 touchdown-to-interception rate.

KC averages 35 points per game in those eight Mahomes starts, while the Chiefs scored at least 41 points in both contests against the Raiders last season.

The 2018 MVP is off to a fantastic start so far, entering the week tied for the NFL lead in touchdown passes (11), while ranking second in quarterback rating.

The KC offence was expected to take a step back with the departure of Tyreek Hill, but so far it’s been business as usual. The Chiefs rank second in points per game, while Travis Kelce has more than made up for Hill’s absence.

Kelce leads the team with 26 catches, 322 yards and 3 TD, and has absolutely eviscerated the Las Vegas defence in his career. Kelce has caught eight or more balls in three of his past four meetings against the Raiders, eclipsing the 100-yard mark five times versus them since the start of 2018.

Pat Mahomes and Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/sz8eQguNGS — Mikey O’ver (@MikeyOver1) October 3, 2022

Also working in favour of another big Mahomes game, is the lacklustre Las Vegas defence. The Raiders rank bottom-eight in points allowed, and bottom-12 in total defence.

Pro Football Focus grades them out as a bottom-eight coverage unit, while their pass rush productivity ranks in the bottom-half of the league.

An Underwhelming Start for the Raiders

As for the Las Vegas offence, the production to date has been below expectation. The Raiders are averaging only 24 points per game, while Derek Carr sports his lowest completion percentage since his rookie campaign (61%).

#Raiders have drive to tie or win at end of each game this season and have come up short each time. Derek Carr is 9-21 for 112 yards, 1 TD, failed 2-point conversion on those drives for 75.9 rating. He is 1-7 for 12 yards targeting Davante Adams on those drives for 39.6 rating — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 29, 2022

The addition of Davante Adams has not pushed them over the top, and if anything Carr’s insistence of feeding him the ball has reduced the effectiveness of his other skilled pass catchers.

Adams is averaging 12 targets per game, but is hauling in only 55% of his looks. Darren Waller, who’s considered one of the league’s most talented tight ends, has caught more than four passes once, and needed overtime to do so.

Hunter Renfrow sat out Weeks 3 and 4 due to injury, but averaged only 40 receiving yards per game in his first two outings.

One bright spot has been the play of Josh Jacobs. The former 1st Round pick, broke out in Week 4 with 144 rushing yards and two scores, and is handling a career best 17.5 carries per contest.

The Las Vegas offence will be tested on Monday night, as this is one of the strongest defences KC has had in the Mahomes era.

The Chiefs rank 11th in coverage per PFF, and their run defence is in the top half of the league. The most surprising aspect though has been the effectiveness of their pass rush. Only three teams generate more pressure on opposing QB’s than KC, while the Chiefs are averaging three sacks per game.

Best Bets

KC is going to put up its fair share of points, but they’ll do so a much slower rate than we’ve seen in the past. Without Hill, the Chiefs are still efficient but they play slow. We’re used to seeing them as one of the fastest paced teams in the league, but this year they rank league average in pace.

Las Vegas meanwhile, struggles to find the end zone. Only 20% of their drives result in touchdowns, and they rank 27th in TD rate once they enter the red zone.

Unders are hitting at a historic rate so far this season, and I like that trend to continue tonight. Entering the week, 59% of the the games had fallen short of the total, while 10 of 14 prime time tilts have gone under.

Pick: Under 51.5 (-106)