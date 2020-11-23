Can the Buccaneers maintain their mojo vs. Rams?

After weeks of subpar Monday Night Football clashes, we finally have one that is can’t-miss television. The 6-3 Los Angeles Rams visit the 7-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of two teams that appear destined to be playing well into January.

The Buccaneers opened up as a four-point favourite, but that number has moved a shade in their direction.

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Line: Buccaneers -4.5

Total: 48.5

L.A. Shorthanded

The Rams enter play winners of two of their past three, but will be without stud left tackle Andrew Whitworth. That presents a massive problem, given the fact that few teams rush the passer as well as Tampa Bay.

The Bucs rank second in sacks, and fourth in QB hits and pass rush productivity according to Pro Football Focus.

They’re the league’s No.1-rated defence by DVOA, and only two teams allow fewer total yards per game than Tampa Bay.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has been inconsistent at best this season, posting three games north of 300 passing yards, but also three outings with a QBR below 37.0.

He’s one of the most pressure-sensitive pivots in the league, and could be in for a long night without his starting blind-side tackle.

Rams QB Jared Goff has 39 wins as starting quarterback since the start of the 2017 season, which is tied with Drew Brees for the second most in the NFL over that span. In first? Tom Brady, who has 43 wins. (via @ESPNStatsInfo)



MNF is going to be fun. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 19, 2020

Goff ranks 36th in passer rating under pressure this season, completing just 38.5 per cent of his passes, while throwing four interceptions and absorbing 13 sacks.

Will Brady’s Prime-Time Struggles Continue?

Monday will mark the fourth prime-time game of the season for Tom Brady and the Bucs, and the third in the past four weeks.

The previous three have not treated Brady kindly, as he’s posted just a 1-2 record and has failed to cover in all three outings.

Accustomed to going to bed at 8:30 pm, Brady and the Bucs practised in the evening over the past week to help get acclimated to the later start time.

On paper, a matchup versus the Rams is as difficult as they come. L.A.’s defence is a top-six coverage and pass-rush unit according to PFF, and have surrendered a league-low 6.4 yards per pass attempt.

The Rams franchise is 1-5 vs Tom Brady as a starting QB, which includes losses in Super Bowl XXXVI and LIII.



The lone win came in Week 10, 2001 during Brady’s first year as a starting QB in New England (Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner was the Rams starting QB). pic.twitter.com/D4iZ3K083j — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 23, 2020

Only two teams have allowed fewer passing yards per game, and No. 1 corner Jalen Ramsey is back to playing like his former All-Pro self.

Ramsey limited D.K. Metcalf to 28 receiving yards in Week 10, while L.A. has held big-name wideouts Devante Parker, Stefon Diggs, Terry McLaurin and Darius Slayton to 50 receiving yards or less this season.

Jalen Ramsey matched up with DK Metcalf on 30 routes ...



🔒 4 targets

🔒 2 catches

🔒 28 receiving yards pic.twitter.com/f6W61aMKFZ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 16, 2020

Ramsey will likely shadow Mike Evans, meaning Brady will need to rely more on Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski through the air.

Offence At A Premium

Not only are Brady and the Bucs 0-3 against the spread in prime time in 2020, but each of those outings has stayed under the total as well.

Tampa Bay has faced a top-10 defence by DVOA three times this season, and has averaged just 15 points per game in those contests.

The Rams rank ninth by DVOA and have given up 24 points or less in seven of nine outings.

On the other side of the ball, L.A. has been one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league since Week 5, averaging just 20 points per game.

With a matchup against the league’s best defence on deck, and their offensive line hurting, it’s hard to envision them turning things around offensively on Monday night.

Pick: Under 48.5

Temper Expectations on Brady

Brady has thrown for 300 yards in just three of 10 games this season, but oddsmakers are expecting him to come close to that mark versus the Rams.

Yes, he racked up 341 yards against Carolina in Week 10, but he was held below 280 yards in each of his previous two outings.

L.A. has given up the fewest 20+ yard completions in the league and are much more susceptible against the run than the pass. I’d be looking to fade a big Brady game from a yardage standpoint against the Rams.