Monday's PWHL game between Ottawa and Boston as has been postponed due to inclement weather that impacted player travel.

The game was scheduled to be played at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. The league said a new date will be announced as soon as possible.

Both Ottawa and Boston were looking for their first wins after dropping their season openers. Ottawa lost 3-2 in overtime to Montreal in their first game, while Boston fell 3-2 to Minnesota.

