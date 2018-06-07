Moniz to start over Manziel in Montreal, Ticats to trade Adams

Jones: Moniz will start vs. Als, Manziel to get more opportunities this week

Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones said the team will start Bryant Moniz at quarterback in the team's pre-season finale against the Montreal Alouettes with Johnny Manziel coming in the game second.

Jones also said the team is in trade talks with the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Eskimos to move backup QB Vernon Adams.

The team previously announced Jeremiah Masoli, who will start the regular season as the team's starting quarterback, won't play in the pre-season tilt.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported Manziel is still believed to be the team's No. 2 at QB behind Masoli, with Moniz next on the pecking order.

Moniz didn't play in the Ticats' first pre-season game, a 36-18 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. Dane Evans came in after Masoli and Manziel, going 6/11 for 78 yards and one interception.