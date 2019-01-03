Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery said Wednesday night he believes the referees made the right call giving New Jersey Devils defenceman Miles Wood a five-minute major penalty for his second-period hit on Jamie Benn.

Wood hit Benn in the defensive zone shortly after Benn had tapped the puck forward along the sideboards. As the Stars captain looked at the puck, Wood knocked him to the ice, sparking an on-ice dustup between multiple players on both teams.

Woods received a five-minute major penalty for interference, while Benn did not return to the game.

"That's a blindside hit," Montgomery said. "It's one of those hits we're trying to get out of the game. Looked like a shoulder hit him in the chest, though. It was not head contact. But I thought the refs made the right call because it's not part of the game and it's a defenceless player."

Montgomery said that Benn was held out of the game for precautionary reasons.

Benn had a goal in the first period before exiting. The Stars went on to win 5-4 behind two goals apiece from Miro Heiskanen and Tyler Seguin.

"Obviously wanted to win that for him," Seguin said about Benn. "He's been playing great the last few games and has had a long couple days, so we hope the best for him. Obviously, we all rallied around him and we're going to continue to do so."

The 29-year-old Benn has 17 goals and 15 assists in 41 contests this season.