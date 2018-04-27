Month of April nasty to Travis, but there's hope on the horizon

TORONTO — Devon Travis doesn’t have a problem with flowers blooming, the Greek goddess of love, Easter, or anything else to do with the month of April.

He does, however, have a problem finding his way in the first month of the baseball season, and it’s made April less than enjoyable for the 27-year-old over his career.

Slow starts are nothing new for the Blue Jays second baseman.

Whether it’s recovering from shoulder surgery or knee surgery, his preparation for the season has been anything but normal over the course of the last three years and it’s shown up in the April numbers.

His career slash lines are amazingly consistent … once you get past the opening month.

April: .209/.277/.372

May: .288/.314/.492

June: .298/.326/.496

July: .324/.382/.458

August: .311/.324/.485

September: .319/.347/.485

Figuring out why players are slow starters is an exercise that will have you banging your head against a wall more often than not.

It could be just one of those things.

The long rehab processes over the winter have to play a role, but maybe the West Palm Beach native and Florida State Seminoles product just doesn’t like the cold weather.

No matter what it is, his career splits have him looking like a small-sample-size hall-of-famer for five months of the year, and Triple-A fodder in the opening 30 days or so.

Heading into Friday’s series opener against the Texas Rangers, Travis was slashing a meagre .155/.222/.259, striking out at a career-high 28.6 per cent clip (his career average is 20 per cent) and hitting the ball on the ground an astonishing 62.5 per cent of the time (his career average in that department is 46.3 per cent, and last year before he got hurt it was even lower at 37.2 per cent).​

When asked about Travis’ struggles thus far, Jays hitting coach Brook Jacoby pointed to the obvious — the injuries — as well as pitch selection and maybe being a bit overeager to impress.

“I think it’s a different April for him,” Jacoby said. “He missed most of last season. If it’s a mechanical thing, that’s one thing, but right now his mechanics are in line with what he’s been doing when he’s going good. I think it’s more about pitch selection and not trying to do too much at the plate.”

So is he pressing?

“It could be,” Jacoby admitted. “He’s not going to say that, but everybody wants to get off to a good start.

“Last year, he started slow, but he caught fire. We’re hoping the same thing is going to happen this year.”

Catching fire is an understatement.

Last May, Travis was one of the best bats in baseball.

Not only did he slash a gaudy .364/.373/.646, but Travis also hit four home runs, drove in 16 runs, and led the league in doubles with 16.

“Well, let’s get out of April then and see what happens,” Jacoby said. “Hey, guys have good springs and start slow. Guys have slow springs and start fast. It’s hard to pinpoint any one thing on it. Most of the time, guys are trying too hard and chasing outside the zone a little bit.”

A slight grin appeared on Travis’ face when asked if he was ready for the calendar to flip to May.

“I don’t really think about it,” Travis said with a mischievous look. “However, I am aware of it. Yeah. I’d like to turn it to May in April. That’d be nice. But I’m not really thinking about that. Just continuing to put in the work and the results are going to be what the results are.”

The results started to show up Thursday night in the series finale against the Boston Red Sox, as Travis not only turned on a Chris Sale four-seam fastball and sent it into the second deck in left field for his first homer of the season, but he also pounded out his first triple since 2016.

“We’ve been waiting on that,” manager John Gibbons said. “You always know it’s just a matter of time. He did the same thing last year, got off to a slow start and then he really had a big May.

“The kid’s a good hitter. He’s had a lot of time off with the injury last year and people don’t realize the kind of power he does have. It’s just a matter of time.”

The career numbers suggest that Gibbons is right — it’s only a matter of time.

But that doesn’t mean Travis sits around and waits for May to arrive.

He’s still grinding away to find a fix behind the scenes.

“This game, man, it continues to throw you in all sorts of directions,” Travis said. “When you’re going through a little bit of a hard time, you try everything. From your feet to your hips to your hands, tough game. Just gotta keep it going, keep working.”