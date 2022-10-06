Dunigan on Als victory: 'Montreal's defence was up to the task'

Injured Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback was finally activated to the active roster on Thursday after suffering an ankle injury in the season-opener against the Calgary Stampeders, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Stanback will practice with the Als on Thursady.

Le demi offensif américain @WillStanback28 a été ajouté sur la liste des joueurs actifs. Il prendra part à l'entraînement de ce matin.

--

Running back William Stanback has been added to the active roster. He will participate in today's practice. pic.twitter.com/rn7XkuPg0j — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) October 6, 2022

The 28-year-old has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons with the Alouettes, recording a career-high 1,176 yards and three touchdowns during the 2021 season. Stanback has played in Montreal since 2018, tallying 2,774 total rushing yards and eight touchdowns over 43 games.

Stanback caught a receiving touchdown in the opening game of the 2022 season before going down with his injury.

Montreal sits second in the East Division with a 7-7 record and have already clinched a playoff spot with four games remaining in the regular season.