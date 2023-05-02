With the fifth overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, the Montreal Alouettes selected Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Jonathan Sutherland.

A five-year safety for the Lions (2017-21) before transitioning to linebacker in his redshirt-senior sixth year, Sutherland played in 58 games for the Nittany Lions, recording 137 combined tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, six defended passes and a forced fumble.

He was a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list.

In his 2020 redshirt-junior season, Sutherland was awarded the Bob Mitinger Memorial Award alongside tight end Pat Freiermuth, which recognizes the ultimate teammate who exhibits courage, character and social responsibility.