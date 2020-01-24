The Montreal Alouettes hired Tom Gamble as their assistant GM and Brendan Taman as the senior player personnel executive.

Gamble's football resume includes time in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Taman has previous CFL GM experience with Winnipeg (2004-2008) and Saskatchewan (2010-15), winning a Grey Cup with the Riders in 2013.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2020.