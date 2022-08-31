Would the acquisition of Adams Jr. put the Lions back in the Grey Cup conversation?

It was a busy Tuesday morning for the Montreal Alouettes.

Not only did they send veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to the BC Lions, but they also acquired two defensive players from the Edmonton Elks.

Breaking CFL Trade: @MTLAlouettes trade DL Avery Ellis and a draft pick to @GoElks for DB Nafees Lyon and DL Thomas Costigan. #CFL #Als #Elks — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 31, 2022

According to TSN's Dave Naylor, the Als sent defensive lineman Avery Ellis and a draft pick to the Elks for defensive back Nafees Lyon and defensive lineman Thomas Costigan.

Ellis, 27, was in his first season in Montreal and recorded 17 tackles with three sacks over nine games.

Lyon, 25, is a second-year player out of Charlotte and has made 25 tackles with one interception and one sack over eight games.

Costigan, 25, is in his second CFL season and has made 14 tackles with three sacks over 11 games.

The Alouettes are second in the East Division with a 4-6 record while the Elks are last in the West at 3-8.