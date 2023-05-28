The Montreal Alouettes announced Sunday they have released four players and signed three, including American defensive lineman Avery Ellis.

The Alouettes sign 3 players & release 4



DETAILS: https://t.co/gseYdzvjSi pic.twitter.com/Qxb4L9ScQF — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) May 28, 2023

Ellis, 28, began the 2022 season with the Als, playing in nine games, amassing 18 solo tackles and four sacks before being traded to the Edmonton Elks along with a third-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft for Thomas Costigan and Nafees Lyon.

Ellis finished the 2022 season with a combined 34 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle and seven sacks.

Hailing from Newark, N.J., Ellis spent four seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks (2017-19, 2021) before signing with the Alouettes as a free agent in 2022.

A product of Temple University, Ellis has 163 career defensive tackles, 25 sacks, three forced fumbles and a touchdown in 73 games.

Along with Ellis, the Alouettes announced the signing of Arkansas State's Kivon Bennett and former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Chris Moore.

Jerry Howard Jr., Tyshaun James, David Rivers, and Jeremy Webb were released.