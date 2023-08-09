Jason Maas doesn't expect a shoulder ailment to prevent quarterback Cody Fajardo from facing his former team.

Fajardo didn't practise Tuesday due to the left shoulder injury suffered last week versus the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. But Maas anticipates Fajardo will play Friday night when the Montreal Alouettes host the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Fajardo, 31, spent three seasons as Saskatchewan's starter (2019, 2021-22), led the club to the West Division final his first two campaigns. The Riders started last season 4-1 but missed the playoffs with a 6-12 record.

Fajardo, despite playing most of the season with an injured knee, completed 282-of-401 passes (69.8 per cent) for 3,360 yards with 16 TDs and 13 interceptions in 17 games. The six-foot-two, 215-pound American also ran 81 times for 357 yards (4.4-yard average) and eight TDs.

At season's end, Saskatchewan moved on from both Fajardo and Maas, who'd been its offensive co-ordinator in 2021-22. After hiring Kelly Jeffrey as offensive co-ordinator/quarterbacks coach in December 2022, the Riders signed veteran quarterback Trevor Harris to a two-year contract in CFL free agency.

Montreal GM Danny Maciocia hired Maas as Alouettes head coach shortly after his departure from Regina, then signed Fajardo to a two-year contract in free agency.

Montreal (4-3) is currently second in the East Division following its 27-14 road win over Hamilton on Saturday night. The Alouettes erased an 11-3 halftime deficit by outscoring the Ticats 24-3 in the second half and 18-0 in the fourth quarter.

Fajardo completed the contest despite suffering his shoulder injury in the second half.

Fajardo is currently third among CFL passers (1,877 yards) with six TDs and five interceptions. He has run 31 times for 174 yards (5.6-yard average) and three TDs.

Montreal's offence was also bolstered by running back William Stanback's first 100-yard rushing performance of the season. Stanback finished with 106 yards on 19 carries while receiver Austin Mack had five receptions for 106 yards.

Stanback had a CFL-high 1,176 rushing yards in just 12 games in 2021 but a fractured ankle last year limited him to seven regular-season contests.

Montreal has allowed 29 sacks this season — second-most in the CFL — but Fajardo has been dropped just three times in the Alouettes last two games.

Montreal won't have to worry about facing Harris, its former starter. Harris is on the six-game injured list recovering from surgery to repair a tibial plateau fracture.

Mason Fine will start for Saskatchewan (4-4) after completing 23-of-37 passes for 296 yards and a TD in last week's 26-24 win over Ottawa.

Fine will start his fourth game this season and the win over Ottawa was his first. He has completed 87-of-123 passes (70.7 per cent) for 998 yards with three TDs and four interceptions.

The Riders also boast the CFL's leading receiver in Shawn Bane Jr (47 catches, 618 yards, two TDs). But while Saskatchewan is second overall in net offensive yards (362.6 per game) and passing yards (297.3), it's ranked seventh in offensive points scored (18.6).

Montreal's defence leads the CFL in fewest offensive TDs allowed (10). But Fajardo and Co. must deal with a Saskatchewan unit that's the league's best against the pass (231.3 yards per game).

Pick: Montreal.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers versus Edmonton Elks (Thursday night)

At Edmonton, Winnipeg (6-2) comes off a dominant 50-14 home win over B.C. that saw its offence roll up 576 net yards. Quarterback Zach Collaros threw for 369 yards and three TDs while Kenny Lawler had seven catches for 200 yards and a touchdown. The Bombers downed Edmonton 28-14 at IG Field last month. Sophomore Tre Ford starts for the Elks (0-8), who've dropped a CFL-record 20 straight home games. Ford is the first Canadian quarterback to start contests in consecutive seasons for the club since Frank Cosentino (1967-68).

Pick: Winnipeg.

Calgary Stampeders versus B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

At Vancouver, the Lions (6-2) expect to have starter Vernon Adams Jr. back after he missed two games with a knee injury. Backup Dane Evans (ribs) was hurt last week versus Winnipeg. Adams threw for 300 yards and a TD while rushing for another in a season-opening 25-15 win at McMahon Stadium. Calgary (3-5) handed Toronto its first loss last week but the 20-7 victory was its first at home this season. The Stamps also ran for 168 yards versus the Argos but B.C. is 3-0 at home and coming off a lopsides loss in Winnipeg.

Pick: B.C.

Ottawa Redblacks versus Toronto Argonauts (Sunday night)

At Toronto, the Argos (6-1) lost their first game and starter Chad Kelly (ankle) last week. Backup Cameron Dukes was eight-of-15 passing for 63 yards and an interception as Calgary held the ball for almost 39 minutes. Kelly, a full participant in Wednesday's practice, is expected to play Sunday. Dustin Crum is 2-2 as the starter for Ottawa (3-5), which leads the CFL in rushing (126.3 yards per game) but is last in passing (204.5).

Pick: Toronto.

Last week: 3-1.

Overall: 25-10

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2023.