The Montreal Alouettes signed defensive back Debione Renfro and defensive lineman Qaadir Sheppard on Wednesday.

Both players are American.

The Alouettes said Renfroe, who was on Edmonton's practice squad last year, signed a two-year deal.

Sheppard signed with Calgary last year. He played collegiately at the University of Mississippi Rebels, registering 82 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 27 career games.

Sheppard also appeared in nine games with the Syracuse in 2015.

In addition, Montreal released American defensive back Prince Charles Iworah.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2022.