The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that head coach Khari Jones has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be in isolation from the rest of the team for a minimum of 10 days.

Assistant head coach and running back coach André Bolduc will coach the team on Saturday against the BC Lions.

The team said Jones has been in preventive isolation at home since receiving the test result and is feeling well. He is asymptomatic.

Jones received the diagnosis late on Sunday, following the tests that the entire team passed on Saturday. He has followed social distancing guidelines and has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in recent months.

Alouettes players were tested again Monday, with no players returning a positive result.

Montreal has a 2-2 record through four games this season and are coming off a 51-29 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Sept. 3.