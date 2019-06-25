Als' Lokombo hopes to miss only 1 week, Loffler to be re-evaluated in 2 weeks

The Montreal Alouettes hope to be without defensive starters Bo Lokombo and Taylor Loffler for only a short period of time. TSN's Farhan Lalji reported Tuesday Lokombo hopes to miss only one week with fractured ribs while Loffler's knee ligaments injury may not be as serious as first feared. Loffler will be re-evaluated by the Alouettes in two weeks.

Loffler, one of the Alouettes' top free agent signings this off-season, had 10 tackles in his Alouettes' debut in Week 1. Lokombo finished the game with one tackle.