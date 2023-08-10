Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo will be a game-time decision for Friday night's tilt against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and running back William Stanback will be out of the lineup, TSN's Kenzie Lalonde reports.

Cody Fajardo will be a game time decision tomorrow #Als — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) August 10, 2023

Fajardo suffered a left shoulder injury in Montreal's game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats which kept him out of practice on Tuesday.

Head coach Jason Maas said early this week that he anticipates Fajardo will play Friday night.

Fajardo, 31, is currently third among CFL passers (1,877 yards) with six TDs and five interceptions. He has run 31 times for 174 yards (5.6-yard average) and three TDs.

William Stanback will not be in the #Als lineup against the Riders. Walter Fletcher will step in. @CFLonTSN — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) August 10, 2023

Stanback, who energized the Alouettes with his first 100-yard rushing game of the season last week, will not play as he deals with a hip injury that limited him at practice this week.

In seven games this year, Stanback, who led the CFL in rushing in 2021, has 85 carries for 415 yards and 17 catches for 165 receiving yards.

Montreal (4-3) is currently second in the East Division following its 27-14 road win over Hamilton last Saturday night. The Alouettes erased an 11-3 halftime deficit by outscoring the Ticats 24-3 in the second half and 18-0 in the fourth quarter.

One issue the Alouettes will hope to address - and will need to with the injury to their quarterback - is the league-leading 29 sacks they've allowed through seven games - an average of more than four sacks allowed per game.