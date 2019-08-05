Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who suffered a minor concussion in last Friday's loss to the Ottawa Redblacks, is not practicing with his team on Monday for precautionary reasons.

Third-year man Antonio Pipkin was leading opening drills with the Alouettes at Monday's practice.

Adams suffered the concussion after taking an apparent helmet-to-helmet hit from Redblacks defensive lineman J.R. Tavai around the nine-minute mark of the third quarter on Friday.

The 26-year-old Adams, who is in his fourth season in the CFL, has passed for 1,147 yards and five touchdowns this season against three interceptions this season with the Alouettes. The dual-threat has also added 224 yards rushing along with five touchdowns.

Montreal's starting running back William Stanback, who limped off the field in Friday's loss after suffering a lower-body injury, was also held out of practice on Monday by the team. The second-year man has rushed for 592 yards and four touchdowns this season along with161 yards receiving.