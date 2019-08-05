Jones: Adams Jr. out vs. Riders, 'good possibility' Pipkin, Shiltz both get QB reps

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is currently in concussion protocol and will miss Montreal's game this Friday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

#AlsMtl Adams Jr remains in concussion protocol and will miss this Friday’s game vs #Riders. Stanback (LBI) might practise tomorrow and is day-to-day. #CFL — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) August 5, 2019

#AlsMtl #MontreALS Adams Jr (concussion) is not at practice. Pipkin is leading opening drills. #CFL — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) August 5, 2019

Adams Jr. suffered a "minor concussion" in last Friday's loss to the Ottawa Redblacks. He suffered the injury after taking an apparent helmet-to-helmet hit from Redblacks defensive lineman J.R. Tavai around the nine-minute mark of the third quarter of Friday’s game.

The 26-year-old Adams, who is in his fourth season in the CFL, has passed for 1,147 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions this season. The dual-threat has also added 224 yards rushing along with five touchdowns.

Montreal's starting running back William Stanback, who limped off the field in Friday's loss after suffering a lower-body injury, was held out of practice on Monday. The second-year back is currently considered day-to-day with the injury.

Stanback has rushed for 592 yards and four touchdowns this season along with 161 yards receiving.