Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is currently in concussion protocol and will miss Montreal's game this Friday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Adams Jr. suffered a "minor concussion" in last Friday's loss to the Ottawa Redblacks. He suffered the injury after taking an apparent helmet-to-helmet hit from Redblacks defensive lineman J.R. Tavai around the nine-minute mark of the third quarter of Friday’s game.

The 26-year-old Adams, who is in his fourth season in the CFL, has passed for 1,147 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions this season. The dual-threat has also added 224 yards rushing along with five touchdowns.

Montreal's starting running back William Stanback, who limped off the field in Friday's loss after suffering a lower-body injury, was held out of practice on Monday. The second-year back is currently considered day-to-day with the injury.

Stanback has rushed for 592 yards and four touchdowns this season along with 161 yards receiving. 

 