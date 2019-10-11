Stanback runs it in to put Montreal back in front

Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback will not play against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday after being moved to the one-game injured list.

The Alouettes announced the move Friday, one day after Stanback missed practice because he was banged up. Head coach Khari Jones, however, said he expected Stanback to suit up against the Blue Bombers.

The 25-year-old has 954 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 152 carries this season. He's added 28 receptions for 287 yards in 12 games.

Jeremiah Johnson will get the start in Stanback's place on Saturday. Johnson has 312 yards and a touchdown on 51 carries this season.

The Alouettes, who have already clinched a playoff spot at 8-6, are four games back of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for first in the CFL East.