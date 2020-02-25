MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes re-signed Canadian long-snapper Martin Bedard to a two-year contract Tuesday.

The six-foot-three, 239-pound Bedard, 35, will return to Montreal for a 12th season. Bedard, from Quebec City, earned Grey Cup rings with the Alouettes in 2009-10.

Last season, Bedard received the Jake Gaudaur Veteran's Trophy, given annually to the CFL player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada's veterans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2020.