Als' Julien-Grant out vs. Ticats with injury
Kaion Julien-Grant (L) and Royce Metchie - The Canadian Press
Published
The Montreal Alouettes will be without the services of Kaion Julien-Grant when the team takes on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.
The club's leading receiver misses out with injury.
Through six games this season, the Toronto native has hauled in 31 receptions for 486 yards.
A product of St. Francis Xavier, Julien-Grant needs only 32 yards receiving to eclipse his total from his rookie season in 2022 when he also tallied three touchdowns.
The Als (3-3) are second in the East Division, six points behind the undefeated Toronto Argonauts (6-0)