The Montreal Alouettes will be without the services of Kaion Julien-Grant when the team takes on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.

The club's leading receiver misses out with injury.

Alouettes top receiver, Kaion Julien-Grant will not play Saturday against the TigerCats due to injury @CFLonTSN — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) August 2, 2023

Through six games this season, the Toronto native has hauled in 31 receptions for 486 yards.

A product of St. Francis Xavier, Julien-Grant needs only 32 yards receiving to eclipse his total from his rookie season in 2022 when he also tallied three touchdowns.

The Als (3-3) are second in the East Division, six points behind the undefeated Toronto Argonauts (6-0)