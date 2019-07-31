Brandon Bridge is a free agent once again.

The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday the Canadian quarterback has been released after just over a month with the team. The Alouettes announced American quarterback Antonio Pipkin has been added to the active roster in Bridge's place.

The 27-year-old signed with the Alouettes last month after being released by the Toronto Argonauts. He has not appeared in a game with either team this season.

Bridge appeared in eight games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season, throwing for 804 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The South Alabama product has thrown for 2,485 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions over 25 career games in four seasons with the Alouettes and Riders.

Pipkin has appeared in eight games with the Alouettes over the past three seasons. He appeared in six games during the 2018 season, throwing three touchdowns to eight interceptions.