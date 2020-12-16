MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have restructured the contract of starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., and re-signed top receiver Eugene Lewis to a one-year deal.

The Alouettes say Adams' new deal allows them to retain some talent on their roster.

Adams' contract runs through 2022.

Lewis led the Alouettes with 1,133 receiving yards on 72 receptions last year. He scored five touchdowns and was named a CFL East all-star.

The Alouettes also signed veteran offensive lineman Tony Washington to a one-year deal.

Washington will be entering his 10th CFL season in 2021.

The Alouettes also signed quarterback Matthew Shiltz, offensive lineman Landon Rice and defensive back Tyquwan Glass to new deals.

"I am impressed to see a what point our players want to stay together and continue what was started in 2019," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement.

"In all my years in football I have rarely witnessed such a tight knit family. It takes true leaders to act this way and this confirms even more that we have a true leader of men behind centre, as Vernon has accepted to make sacrifices in order to continue to be well surrounded and to allow the team to continue to perform at a high level."

REDBLACKS SIGN PAIR

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American defensive back Marcus Lewis and Canadian offensive lineman Benjamin Petrie.

Lewis had 65 tackles, three interceptions, five pass deflections and two fumble recoveries in 27 NCAA games split between Florida State and Maryland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020.