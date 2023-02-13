The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday the signing of American linebacker Avery Williams and American wide receiver Reggie White Jr.

Williams, 28, was granted an early release by the Ottawa Redblacks, whom he spent the past four seasons with (2018-19, 2021-22) to pursue other opportunities. The Baltimore, Md., native played in 59 games for the Redblacks, amassing 293 tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one touchdown. Williams was named the Redblacks' Most Outstanding Defensive Player and was a CFL East Division All-Star.

“We are happy to add a player of Avery’s caliber to our defensive squad, even more so that he has already played for our Defensive Coordinator Noel Thorpe,” said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “We are not only getting a good player, but also a great teammate.”

White, 26, caught 53 passes for 722 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games played during his second year with the Alouettes, as a knee injury saw his season come to an early end.

In 20 CFL career games, the Monmouth University product has hauled in 71 passes for 899 yards and four touchdowns.