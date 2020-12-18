The Montreal Alouettes announced a number of player signing Friday, highlighted by veteran Canadian offensive lineman Kristian Matte and All-Star defensive back Greg Reid. The Alouettes also added former Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Naaman Roosevelt.

The 35-year-old Matte has spent his entire 10-year career with the Alouettes and earned his first East Division All-Star nod in 2019.

"We are happy to keep announcing these new signings, demonstrating once more that the core of our team wants to stick together and win the championship in Montreal," Als GM Danny Maciocia said. "Kristian is another example of a veteran who has this organization's success to heart and wants to help the team have success, as he is an important cog on our offensive line."

The 30-year-old Reid was voted a CFL All-Star in 2019 in his first full season, finishing the year with 71 tackles, three interceptions, and two sacks.

Roosevelt spent the past five seasons with the Roughriders, and finished 2019 with 77 receptions for 946 yards and a touchdown.

The Alouettes also announced they have signed defensive lineman Antonio Simmons to a new deal. Simmons finished 2019 with 45 tackles and three sacks.

Montreal also signed American receivers Dante Absher, Fabian Guerra, and Teo Redding.