'He's going to come in here with a chip on his shoulder': Maciocia says Fajardo, Als will 'get after people'

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed American offensive tackle Nick Callender to a contract extension Thursday.

Callender is now under contract to the CFL club through the 2024 season.

The six-foot-six, 321-pound Callendar appeared in 16 regular-season games last year, his second with Montreal. He has participated in 21 regular-season contests over two seasons with the Alouettes.

Callender spent time in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks before joining the Alouettes.

"Nick is an extremely physical player who makes the opposition pay for every inch they try to gain," Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia said in a statement. "He quickly learned our playbook and adds very good depth to our offensive line."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.