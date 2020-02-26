CFL commissioner Ambrosie, Bombers RB Harris take in Curling Day in Canada

The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday the team has signed veteran wide receiver Naaman Roosevelt.

Roosevelt spent the past five seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and finished last year with 77 receptions for 946 yards and one touchdown.

The 32-year-old has twice surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in a season and was named a divisional All-Star in 2017.