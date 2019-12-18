The Montreal Alouettes have suspended their search for a new general manager due to limitations that stem from the sale of the team.

The team also announced Éric Deslauriers has been appointed Director of Football Operations.

“It is clear to me that, if it had not been for the fact that new owners are still not in place, we would’ve already hired our new GM,” President Patrick Boivin said in a team release. “I have full confidence in Khari, Wally and Éric; together, we will take the right decisions so that the team maintains its momentum. For that matter, we are on the verge of finalizing deals with our coaching staff and members of Football Operations. The people in place certainly have the expertise and experience required to make the Alouettes even more solid in 2020 than they were in 2019.”

Deslauriers will be part of a committee along with President and CEO Patrick Boivin, head coach Khari Jones, and special advisor Wally Buono that will lead the team's day-to-day operations.

Deslauriers was the team's coordinator of player personnel last season and spent three years (2016-18) as the team's draft coordinator.

Blue Bombers director of college scouting Ryan Rigmaiden turned down the Als' GM job last week, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji, with Lalji reporting Rigmaiden saw too many red flags with the position.