Naylor: Pipkin out 4-6 weeks, Adams to get Week 3 start for Alouettes

Safety Taylor Loffler and linebacker Boseko Lokombo will join quarterback Antonio Pipkin in missing the Montreal Alouettes Week 3 contest against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Alouettes announced Saturday the three will be out Friday when the Alouettes visit the Tiger-Cats, coming off their bye week.

The Als added the three players will be re-evaluated by doctors this week, with TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reporting earlier this week Pipkin is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-leg injury.

All three players were in the starting lineup for the Als in Week 1. Vernon Adams is expected to replace Pipkin in the starting lineup at quarterback.

Loffler had 10 tackles in his Alouettes' debut in Week 1 while Lokombo had one tackle.