Alouettes to sign WR Ellingson to one-year deal

Veteran wide receiver Greg Ellingson will sign a one-year deal with the Montreal Alouettes, TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reported Tuesday.

Ellingson, 34, will be entering his 10th Canadian Football League season and has played with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks, Edmonton Elks, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Tampa, Fla., native registered 38 receptions for 598 yards and three touchdowns in eight regular-season games for Winnipeg in 2022.

Ellingson has 587 receptions for 8,550 yards and 45 touchdowns in 125 career games.