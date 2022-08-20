Alouettes WR Philpot, DB Murray leaves game vs. Ticats, will not return

Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Tyson Philpot and defensive back Najee Murray have left Saturday's game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and will not return.

#AlsMTL Tyson Philpot (concussion protocol) and DB Najee Murray (LBI) will not return vs Tigercats today. #CFL @CFLonTSN — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) August 20, 2022

Philpot, 22, left the game due to the CFL's concussion protocol after hitting his head on the ground after a reception.

The rookie wide receiver has 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions this season.

Murray, 28, left the game in the first half with a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-8 defensive back has 31 defensive tackles, one interception, and one sack this season.

The Alouettes and Tiger-Cats were tied 11-11 after the first half.