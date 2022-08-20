Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Tyson Philpot and defensive back Najee Murray have left Saturday's game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and will not return.

Philpot, 22, left the game due to the CFL's concussion protocol after hitting his head on the ground after a reception.

The rookie wide receiver has 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions this season.

Murray, 28, left the game in the first half with a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-8 defensive back has 31 defensive tackles, one interception, and one sack this season.

The Alouettes and Tiger-Cats were tied 11-11 after the first half.

 