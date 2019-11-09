Als will be without WRs Posey, Matthews

Als discuss how big of a loss Posey is for the East sem-final

The Montreal Alouettes will be without receivers DeVier Posey and Chris Matthews against the Edmonton Eskimos in the Eastern Semi-Final Sunday.

The Alouettes released their depth chart for the game Saturday with both Posey and Matthews on the one-game injured list.

Dante Absher will slot into the lineup in Posey's place.

Posey was the team's third-leading receiver, finishing with 50 receptions for 780 yards and three touchdowns despite playing in just 12 games.

Matthews, who joined the Alouettes midway through the season, finished the regular season with nine receptions for 139 yards and