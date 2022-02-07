MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed running back William Stanback, linebacker Chris Ackie and receiver Jake Wieneke to contract extensions Monday.

Stanback and Ackie signed two-year extensions while Wieneke will return for the '22 season. Stanback and Wieneke are Americans while Ackie is Canadian.

The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback ran for 1,176 yards last season while accumulating 1,290 yards from scrimmage, both CFL highs. Six times he ran for over 100 yards and average 6.1 yards per carry.

Ackie had a team-high 48 defensive tackles last season. The six-foot-two, 223-pound Ackie added six sacks and two interceptions.

The six-foot-four 215-pound Wieneke had 56 catches for 898 yards and a CFL-best 11 TDs. Over two seasons with Montreal, Wieneke has 97 catches for 1,467 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Alouettes also signed national linebacker Kerfalla Exume, offensive lineman Chris Schleuger and quarterback Davis Alexander, both Americans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022.