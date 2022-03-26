Drouin may need surgery, Price might travel with team on road trip

After a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night, Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis revealed that forward Jonathan Drouin reinjured his right wrist injury during a game against the Boston Bruins earlier this week and may need surgery.

The 26-year-old, who was placed on the injured reserve on Friday, will get a second opinion before making a decision.

Drouin has six goals and 14 assists over 34 games this season with the Habs.

Veteran goalie Carey Price, who has not played this season, may join the team on their upcoming road trip, but his availability will depend on his recovery from a non-COVID illness.

Canadiens forwards Michael Pezzetta and Tyler Pitlick left Saturday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs due to upper-body injuries and did not return. They won't travel with the team to New Jersey.

Pezzetta, 24, has five goals and three assists in 43 games with the club this season.

Pitlick, 30, has dressed for just two games with the Canadiens after being acquired from the Calgary Flames as part of the return for Tyler Toffoli. In 26 games with the Flames and Habs this season, he has recorded two assists.

The team has recalled forward Jesse Ylonen from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis.