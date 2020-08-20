Habs and Flyers turn up the hate The off-ice sniping was on full display Thursday after a sleepy series between Montreal and Philadelphia got a jolt from a memorable Game 5, Frank Seravalli writes.

The ice in front of the benches looked like a crime scene.

Spitting and grinning as he became the face of these Stanley Cup playoffs so far, blood from Brendan Gallagher’s mouth spotted the ice red as the Canadiens forward continued to jaw with the Philadelphia Flyers’ bench in the waning moments of Game 5 on Wednesday night.

It should be no surprise, then, that the war of words spilled over into Thursday’s off-day – a delicious back and forth straight out of a series from 1987, aside from the fact that interviews were conducted via Zoom.

The only thing missing from Game 6 on Friday night will be Ed “Boxcar” Hospodar in warmups – and maybe Flyers defenceman Matt Niskanen.

Niskanen will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Thursday for his cross-check to Gallagher’s face.

“There’s no doubt that there’s no love between both teams,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said.

The spin cycle was in full motion long before the Flyers and Habs hit the podium for their media availabilities Thursday morning.

First, word leaked that Gallagher may have sustained a fractured jaw from Niskanen’s crosscheck late in Game 4. Then word came that Gallagher would require a CT scan for his injury.



Finally, came the video enticement from the Canadiens in the form of a reverse angle of the Niskanen incident that was shot along the glass by a team employee.

Acting Habs coach Kirk Muller said the Canadiens sent that footage to the NHL for review. The team also tweeted it out on its official account, with the caption of “OUCH.” It’s rare for a team to post sensitive footage; the Winnipeg Jets did not publicly share their own blueline camera feed of Matthew Tkachuk’s controversial hit on Mark Scheifele in the qualifying round.

“You know what, we have footage of it from our organization, we sent it to the league,” Muller said. “I think the video will definitely explain what you see. We’ll leave it with the league and we’re confident that the video will show what it shows.”

That three-step process – from two injury updates at a time of year when injuries are akin to closely guarded state secrets, to the video – certainly seemed like the handiwork of a Canadiens front office seeking to influence the availability of the Flyers’ second-most minute-logging defenceman.

Whether it worked or not remains to be seen, but the NHL did announce at 12 p.m. ET – after that was all out there – that a hearing was coming for Niskanen.

Vigneault lobbed back his take in the Flyers’ availability that followed.

Spoiler alert, with the least shocking revelation of 2020: Both coaches, when asked about the questionable hits that their players threw in Game 5, labelled them simply as “hockey plays.”

Vigneault even went as far to say, “sometimes boys will be boys.”

“My estimation though, Gallagher got up and seemed fine,” Vigneault said. “He was talking to the referees. The whole time that he was on the bench, he was talking to our players for the rest of the game. Gallagher’s a very competitive player. I don’t think it’s [Niskanen’s] fault that he might not be as tall as some of the other guys, but he competes as big, if not bigger than anybody else.

“Just seemed a hockey play that unfortunately cut him a little bit.”

On Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s hit on Travis Sanheim - whistled as a boarding major that also resulted in blood spillage - Muller said: “We saw KK as a hockey play, finishing his check. We get a penalty in the game, we can live with that, but that’s the most of it.”

Go figure.

Surprise, surprise. Coach says it’s an unfortunate hockey play when it is his player who was the agressor. If his player was the victim, he’d be crying 😭 for a suspension. And it is a suspension. Vicious cross-check to the head. Height has nothing to do with it. @CanadiensMTL # https://t.co/iotNYlGTIO — Craig Button (@CraigJButton) August 20, 2020

In this series, one that started off sleepy but has managed to turn into a classic Habs-Flyers tilt from the late ‘80s, one just short of a Chris Chelios butt-end to Brian Propp, Vigneault had been the master of persuasion up until Thursday.

The former Habs coach mentioned in his post-Game 2 press conference about the Canadiens’ lack of respect for putting out their top power-play unit late while up by five goals.

“We had embarrassed ourselves enough,” Vigneault said on Aug. 14. “I don’t think we needed to get embarrassed more, so I’m going to make sure our team is very aware of that next game.”

As designed, that took the attention away from young goalie Carter Hart – who was pulled earlier in that game – and the heat off of the Flyers’ top scorers who had yet to hit the scoresheet. Four of Philadelphia’s top five goal scorers from the regular season - Travis Konecny, Claude Giroux, Kevin Hayes and Sean Couturier - still have not registered a goal in eight games in the bubble.

On Thursday, Montreal GM Marc Bergevin and the Habs gave them a taste of their own medicine.

Muller wouldn’t say whether Gallagher will be ready for Game 6 on Friday night, saying “you can never count him out because of the character he has.”

Either way, get your popcorn ready.

