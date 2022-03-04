Montreal Canadiens goaltender Andrew Hammond suffered a lower-body injury against Calgary and was placed on the injured reserve Friday.

Cayden Primeau was recalled on an emergency basis from the AHL's Laval Rocket and will join the team in Edmonton today.

Hammond, 34, was acquired by the Habs on Feb. 12 from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Brandon Baddock. In four appearances with Montreal this season, Hammond is 3-0 with a .920 save percentage and 2.40 goals-against average.

Primeau, 22, has appeared in 11 games for the Habs this season, registering an .866 save percentage and 4.88 GAA with a 1-7-1 record.

The Habs are back in action Saturday night against the Oilers.