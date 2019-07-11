8h ago
Habs, Lehkonen agree to two-year deal
The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed restricted free agent forward Artturi Lehkonen to a two-year, $4.8 million contract, avoiding salary arbitration. The two sides were set to have a hearing on Aug. 3 had they not come together on a deal.
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed restricted free agent forward Artturi Lehkonen to a two-year, $4.8 million contract, avoiding salary arbitration. The team announced the deal Thursday afternoon.
The two sides were set to have a hearing on Aug. 3 had they not come together on a deal.
The 24-year-old scored 11 goals and posted 31 points for the Canadiens this past season.
After being drafted in the second-round in 2013 he played a season in the SM-liiga, played two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League with Frolunda HC and joined the Canadiens for the 2016-17 season.
Lehkonen is coming off of his entry level contract.
A native of Piikkio, Finland, Lehkonen has played 221 career games - all of them with the Canadiens - scoring 41 goals for 80 points over three seasons.
Montreal also agreed to a deal with restricted free agent forward Joel Armia on Thursday, signing him to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $2.6 million.