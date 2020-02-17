Julien on Habs' playoff chances: 'If we don't hold any hope, what are we doing here?'

The Montreal Canadiens have assigned forward Jake Evans and defenceman Christian Folin to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Evans played the first six games of his NHL career, scoring his first NHL goal on Feb. 10 against the Arizona Coyotes at home. In 48 games with Laval this season, Evans has 12 goals and 34 points.

The 23-year-old was a seventh-round pick (207th overall) by the Habs at the 2014 NHL Draft.

Folin, 29, had been recalled from Laval on Feb. 3. He appeared in two games with the Habs during his latest stint, scoring one goal.

The Gothenburg, Sweden native was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers along with Dale Weise in February 2019 in exchange for David Schlemko and Byron Froese.