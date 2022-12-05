Habs F Gallagher out out least two weeks with lower-body injury

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will miss at least two weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Monday.

Gallagher has missed the Habs' past two games due to the injury that he sustained on Mov. 29 against the San Jose Sharks.

Defenceman David Savard will also miss tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks as he deals with an upper-body injury.

Brendan Gallagher est blessé au bas du corps et sera absent au moins deux semaines.



Gallagher, 30, has scored three goals and added five assists in 22 games this season. The veteran is coming off of a career-low seven goals in 56 games last season. In 660 career games, all with Montreal, Gallagher has 197 goals and 192 assists. The Edmonton, Alta. was selected in the fifth round (147th overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Savard, 32, has one goal and seven assists in 24 games this season. The St-Hyacinthe, Que. native sustained the injury in Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers but was able to finish the game.