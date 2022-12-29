Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will be in the lineup when the Habs take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed. Evgenii Dadonov will also return to the lineup on Thursday. Anthony Richard and Michael Pezzetta will be healthy scratches.

Gallagher, 30, has been out since Nov. 29 with a lower-body injury. The 5-foot-9 winger has three goals and eight points in 22 games this season. The Canadiens were 4-6-2 during his 12-game absence. The Edmonton native has struggled with injury in recent years, as he played just 56 games last season due to various ailments.

Dadonov, 33, has not been in the lineup since Dec. 21 and has two goals and five assists in 28 games this season.