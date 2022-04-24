Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is considered to be day-to-day and will be evaluated Monday, said interim head coach Martin St. Louis after the Canadiens 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.

#Habs St-Louis said Price is day-to-day and will be evaluated tomorrow. The team will return to practice on Tuesday. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 25, 2022

Price, 34, returned to the Canadiens lineup on April 15 after missing most of the 2021-22 season with a knee injury.

Earlier on Sunday, St. Louis explained that Price played in a lot of games last week and is being given a break with the intention to be ready for Friday's season finale against the Florida Panthers.

#Habs St-Louis says Price had played a lot of games this past week. He will be given a break from travel (to NYC mid-week) with the intention of being ready for Friday’s season finale vs Florida. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 24, 2022

Price has registered a 0-4-0 record with a .853 save percentage and 4.04 goals-against average in his four starts this season.

Goaltender Cayden Primeau was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis in a corresponding move.

Primeau, 22, has a 15-12-5 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.92 goals-against average with the Rocket this season.