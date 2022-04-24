44m ago
Canadiens Price day-to-day, to be evaluated Monday
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is considered to be day-to-day and will be evaluated Monday, said interim head coach Martin St. Louis after the Canadiens 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is considered to be day-to-day and will be evaluated Monday, said interim head coach Martin St. Louis after the Canadiens 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.
Price, 34, returned to the Canadiens lineup on April 15 after missing most of the 2021-22 season with a knee injury.
Earlier on Sunday, St. Louis explained that Price played in a lot of games last week and is being given a break with the intention to be ready for Friday's season finale against the Florida Panthers.
Price has registered a 0-4-0 record with a .853 save percentage and 4.04 goals-against average in his four starts this season.
Goaltender Cayden Primeau was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis in a corresponding move.
Primeau, 22, has a 15-12-5 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.92 goals-against average with the Rocket this season.