Habs G Price undergoes knee surgery
The Montreal Canadiens say star goaltender Carey Price is expected to be out for 10 to 12 weeks after having knee surgery Friday.
The Canadian Press
The club announced the news in a statement saying the procedure was done at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York and that it followed consultations regarding the 33-year-old's hip and knee injuries.
It says the hip injury will not need surgery.
The Canadiens say Price is expected to be available for the Habs' regular-season home opener against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Oct. 13.
Price backstopped Montreal to an appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals last season with a 13-9-0 record, a .924 save percentage and a 2.28 goals-against average in the playoffs.
The native of Anahim Lake, B.C., has spent his entire 14-season NHL career with the Canadiens and boasts a career regular-season record of 360-257-79 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2021.